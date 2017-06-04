Twelve people have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in a terror attack in London which claimed seven lives before police shot dead three suspects, authorities said on Sunday.

Investigators raided several addresses in Barking, 14 km east of London Bridge where three men were gunned down after driving a white van into pedestrians and then stabbing people in a nearby market on Saturday night, reports Efe.

Nearly 50 people were injured in the terror attack in the heart of London.

Suspected Islamists rammed a van into a group of unsuspecting pedestrians and tourists on the London Bridge and later launched knife attacks at nearby pubs, killing seven people and injuring 48. Police shot dead all three suspects.

Some of the wounded, including a police officer, were reportedly in critical condition. Police said 12 suspects have been arrested in connection with the terror attack.

The Saturday night mayhem in the heart of London came less than a fortnight after a young British suicide bomber detonated a powerful bomb in the Manchester Arena just when an American concert had ended, killing 22 people and injuring more than 100.