Citing support for terrorism and destabilizing state security of the region as reasons Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday cut diplomatic ties with Qatar.

According to reports, Saudi Arabia was also cutting land, air and sea contact with Qatar, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Qatar’s policy threatens Arab national security and sows the seeds of strife and division within Arab societies according to a deliberate plan aimed at the unity and interests of the Arab nation,” Al Ahram news quoted an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement as saying.

According to Saudi state news agency SPA, authorities announced that Qatari troops would be pulled from the ongoing war in Yemen due to Doha’s “practices that strengthen terrorism” and its support to groups “including Al Qaeda and the Islamic State, as well as dealing with the rebel militias”, reports the BBC.

In an official statement, Bahrain said Qatar has interfered with its internal affairs, engaged in negative media coverage against it, and supported terrorist activities and armed groups, as well as financed Iranian-backed groups that are responsible of vandalism and violence in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

The United Arab Emirates have asked Qatari diplomats to leave the country within 48 hours.

The UAE has also accused Qatar of “supporting, funding and embracing terrorism, extremism and sectarian organisations”, according to state news agency WAM.

Monday’s move comes after Qatar alleged that hackers last month took over the site of its state-run news agency and published what it called fake comments from its ruling emir about Iran and Israel, Al Ahram reported.

Its Gulf Arab neighbours responded with anger, blocking Qatari-based media, including the Doha-based satellite news network Al Jazeera.

(With inputs from IANS…)