China on Monday hailed Prime Minster Narendra Modi for his ‘positive remarks’ about Sino-India relations, saying a sound relationship was of great significance to both the countries.

“We have noted the positive remark made by Indian Prime Minister about China-India relations. We welcome that,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said here.

At an economic forum in Russia on Saturday, Modi said that despite the contentious boundary issue between India and China, not a single bullet was fired on the border in the last 40 years.

He was responding to a question whether India skipping China’s Belt and Road Initiative reflected acrimony between the two neighbours.

“The two major countries China and India maintaining sound and the steady bilateral relationship is of great significance,” Hua said.

China and India, which fought a war 1962, have a dragging border dispute.

China claims India’s Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet while New Delhi lays claims to Aksai Chin held by Beijing.

“Actually, leaders of the two countries pay great attention to the boundary question.

“Both sides agree that an early settlement of the boundary questions serves the interests of the both sides.

“It helps both sides to achieve their strategic goal. Both sides have been discussing the settlement of the boundary question.

“The sides have also taken serious measures to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Hua added.