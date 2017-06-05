Five people including the gunman were killed after a shooting broke out in the industrial area of Orlando in the United States of America on Monday. Shooter a disgruntled former employee, says police.

The incident reportedly took place in the workplace in, northeast of downtown in Orlando.

Initial reports from the local media suggest that the situation is under control as the cops have cordoned the area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a statement confirming the shooting incident said that the area has security forces have “stabilized” the crime scene and a more accurate picture will follow after the investigation.

Confirmed the multiple fatalities, Sheriff’s Office did not speak about the identity of the 5 killed including the gunman.

“OCSO working shooting scene that has stabilized. Multiple fatalities. Situation contained. Sheriff will brief as soon as info is accurate,” tweeted Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida.

Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

Fox News reports that the CBI is on the investigation. There is no information of the identity or the motive of the shooter.

The shooting incident comes on the foot note after almost a year ago, Omar Mateen, an Islamic extremist massacre 49 people in Pulse nightclub in Orlando.