The Scotland Yard on Monday identified the two of the three ‘terrorists’ involved in London Bridge attack as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

The two names were announced are allegedly responsible for the killing of seven people and injuring 48 others on Saturday.

Scotland Yard while releasing the names of the attackers said, “Khuram Shazad Butt age 27, was a British citizen who was born in Pakistan while Rachid Redouane age 30 was a Moroccan and Libyan.”

The investigation to confirm the identity of the third accomplice is under way.

Earlier today, the police had arrested 12 people in connection to the terror attack — third in the three months in the United Kingdom.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in a statement said that a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence was seized by the investigating teams that possibly lead to the implicate Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane for the crime.

The ‘terrorists’ on Saturday rammed a white van onto pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday. The three attackers later abandoned the van when in the nearby Borough Market and began a stabbing spree.

All the three attackers were shot dead by the police. The Islamic State (IS) terror group claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

UK has been rocked by multiple terror attacks in the past three months — car and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March and the Manchester bombing on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.