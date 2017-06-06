UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for achieving a negotiated two-state solution to resolve the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Monday marks 50 years of the start of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, which resulted in Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem, Gaza and the Syrian Golan.

“Ending the occupation that began in 1967 and achieving a negotiated two-state outcome is the only way to lay the foundations for enduring peace that meets Israeli security needs and Palestinian aspirations for statehood and sovereignty,” Xinhua quoted Guterres as saying.

Guterres said resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will remove a driver of violent extremism and terrorism in the Middle East and open the doors to cooperation, security, prosperity and human rights for all.

He called on both sides to return to direct negotiations to resolve all final status issues on the basis of relevant UN resolutions, agreements and international law.