The acting ambassador of the US to Beijing resigned from his position on the White House’s decision to abandon the Paris Agreement on climate change, media reports said.

David Rank was named deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in China, and served as acting ambassador following Donald Trump’s arrival to the White House in January 2017, Efe news said.

A State Department official told CNN that Rank’s resignation was a “personal decision”, but several US media quoted sources late Monday that pointed to the US exit from the Paris Climate Agreement as the real cause.

Rank, did not have much of his job left, as the new ambassador, former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, will take office later in June after he secured the Congress approval.