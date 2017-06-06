Passengers on board an Australia flight leapt out onto the tarmac on Tuesday when a Sydney-Albury flight was evacuated following a threat note.

The note, discovered in the bathroom of the 68-seater turboprop, Virgin VA1174 flight, said there was a bomb on the aircraft, Xinhua news agency reported citing local media reports.

New South Wales State Police, however, told Xinhua there was no sign of any explosive on board the plane and said they believed the incident was merely a “prank”.

Police also said a man has been taken into custody.

It is believed the cabin crew “ripped off” the doors from the inside, after the plane landed and instructed people on board to “leave your luggage. Get out and run, run, run!” one passenger told the Australian Associated Press.

No passenger was reported injured after they jumped from the aircraft. Police emphasised “all of the occupants were secured and safe within five minutes of its landing”.