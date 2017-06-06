Russia on Tuesday deployed fighter jet to intercept a United States bomber that was allegedly flying close to the Russian border.

The Russian Defence Ministry in a statement said that a Su-27 fighter jet took off from Russian Baltic Fleet base to intercept the US B-52 strategic bomber that was flying dangerously close to the International border.

Reportedly, Russia detected the US aircraft on Tuesday morning said the statement.

Once the US plane was identified, Russian authorities decided to shadow the American bomber aircraft as a precautionary measure.

The Russian jet returned back to the base after the US bomber left the neutral airspace in the Baltic region.

NATO has been involved in various drills in the Baltic region close to Russia.

The interception comes a day after NATO got Montenegro as its newest member in a decade.

Montenegro is a small state in the Balkan region, to join the NATO forces amid the regular displeasure shown by Russia.

Originally consisting of 12 countries, NATO currently has an alliance of 28 countries.