Metropolitan Police on Tuesday has identified the third attacker involved in London Bridge attack as a Moroccan-Italian Youssef Zaghba.

The development comes a day after the Scotland Yard on Monday released the names of the two other slain attackers as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

As per reports, 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba was stopped last year when as he wanted to leave for Syria. The Italian intelligence services reportedly had informed the British intelligence about ‘terrorist’.

Releasing the name and photograph of the third attacker, said that the police have arrested 12 others in connection to the attack.

“The Detectives have also arrested a man at an address in Barking this morning, Tuesday, 6 June.”

The man whose identity was not revealed by the police is a 27-year-old man arrested under the Terrorism Act. “A search warrant is being executed at an address in Barking,” added Metropolitan Police.

The incident took place on Saturday after the terrorists’ rammed a white van onto pedestrians on London Bridge on Saturday. The three attackers later abandoned the van when in the nearby Borough Market and began a stabbing spree.

 

Khuram Shazad Butt (L), Rachid Redouane, Youssef Zaghba (Image Source: Metropolitan Police‏)

 

The three attackers were shot dead by the police were responsible for the killing of seven people and injuring 48 others.

Earlier on Monday while naming the two other attackers, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick in a statement said that a “huge amount” of forensic material and evidence was seized by the investigating teams that possibly lead to the implicate Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane for the crime.

UK has been rocked by multiple terror attacks in the past three months — car and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March and the Manchester bombing on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.

First Published | 6 June 2017 5:23 PM
