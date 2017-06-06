Two weeks after Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ resigned from the post, Nepal Parliament on Tuesday elected Sher Bahadur Deuba as 40th Prime Minister of the country.

With no other member of the Parliament contesting for the top post, Nepali Congress president Deuba was the sole candidate to run for the election of prime minister.

Earlier on May 24, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal had proposed Deuba for the post of prime minister as he resigned from the chair. Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and leaders from other four political parties backed his decision.

The premature exit of Dahal paves way for Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba all set to take the reign of Nepal as their new prime minister.

Deuba needed 297 votes in the 593-member parliament to win the election. His Nepali Congress Party holds 207 seats in the parliament.

The 70-year-old politician has previously held the post of prime minister three times between the years 1995 to 2005.

Earlier amid threats of disruption of proceedings by the main opposition CPN(UML), Nepal’s parliament on Sunday put off till Tuesday the scheduled election of a new Premier ahead of the second phase of countrywide local polls.