Paris Police on Tuesday confirmed that an officer was lightly injured after being attacked by a man. The assailant was later shot by the security forces.

Earlier, the Paris police had said that they were attending to an incident at the Notre Dame cathedral and had warned the public to stay away from the location as a security measure.

Officials warned people to stay away from the area after saying there was an “incident” at the popular tourist destination, BBC reported.

One person said on Twitter that he was trapped inside the church and could hear sirens outside.

“So we are trapped in Notre Dame Cathedral. Something is happening outside we don’t know what it is. Police sirens can be heard,” he wrote.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)