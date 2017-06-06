Crediting himself for the recent development of Gulf nations severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, US President Donald Trump of Tuesday said that it was “his trip to the Middle East” that led to this move.

“During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar,” said Donald Trump.

Bragging himself in a series of tweets about an ongoing crisis that can possibly result in a massive economic crisis, Trump said that the move to sideline Qatar is the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism.

“So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off,” wrote Trump.

The US President went further to say that while his foreign visit to the region, the leaders of the nations he met agreed to unite as a hard line on terror funding.

“They said they would take a hard line on funding extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism,” said Trump.

The tension among the Gulf nations apparently started after Trump’s visit to the region as he convened a summit of Arab and Muslim allies. Trump in his first foreign trip after attaining the top chair in US, had met the rulers and senior authorities from various Middle Eastern countries.

This will “someday be remembered as the beginning of peace in the Middle East”, Trump said as he left for US after meeting delegates and discussed the plan to limit Iran’s reach in the region.

Six Arab countries on Monday including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates Bahrain and Yemen snapped its diplomatic ties with Qatar alleging it supporting the extremist terror groups and their activities.