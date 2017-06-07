At least eight people were injured after gunmen stormed the Iranian Parliament on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed. Lawmaker Elias Hazrati said three assailants, one with a pistol and two with AK-47 assault rifles, raided the parliament on Wednesday morning.

Two civilian visitors and one security officer were injured in the attack, reported news agency Mehr quoting MP Elias Hazrati. The security officer was hit in the leg.

“One of the gunmen shot guard in the leg and ran away,” local media said.

The two civilians injured in the attack were said to be the members of different constituencies who had come to visit their deputies.

In second attack, one person was killed and five others were injured after armed men with explosives opened fire in the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in southern Tehran. Sources said that the attacker blew himself up in front of the Mausoleum.

One of the armed men detonated himself in front of a bank outside the mausoleum, reports IRNA quoting Head of Imam Khomeini Mausoleum PRO.

The third attack was reported from a metro station in central Tehran.

The motive behind the attacks is still unclear. However, the authorities have started an investigation to look into the matter.