Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress (NC) on Wednesday was sworn in as the 40th Prime Minister of Nepal. President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered oath of office and secrecy to Deuba amidst a special function in Sheetal Niwas.

With this Deoba has become the PM for the fourth time. He needed 297 votes in the 593-member parliament to win the election. His Nepali Congress Party holds 207 seats in the parliament.

With no other member of the Parliament contesting for the top post, Deuba was the sole candidate to run for the election of prime minister.

Earlier on May 24, CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal had proposed Deuba for the post of prime minister as he resigned from the chair.

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and leaders from other four political parties backed his decision.

Deuba, 70, served as the prime minister from 1995 to 1997, from 2001 to 2002, and from 2004 to 2005.

Nepal decided to form a new government on the basis of majority votes as per the call by President Bidya Devi Bhandari this week following the failure of major parties to form a consensus government.

The new election in the Himalayan nation came after the resignation of Prime Minister Dahal on May 24.

