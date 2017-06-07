The Lahore High Court is all set to announce the judgement in the Hafiz Saeed detention case on June 19. In a major crackdown on terror activities in Pakistan, Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed was put under house arrest in Lahore earlier this year.

Saeed filed a petition in the Lahore High Court against this decision by the Pakistan government. The case has been under trail in the court. The decision by Pakistan government to put Hafiz Saeed under house arrest was taken after immense pressure by the United States.

Hafiz Saeed, who orchestrated the 26/11 Mumbai blasts, has been under local as well as foreign government’s radar while he keeps making volatile statements every now and then.

Saeed was put under house arrest in Lahore along with four other leaders of JuD and Falah-e-Insaniat (FIF).