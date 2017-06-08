Taking precautionary measures police in London carried out controlled explosions on Wednesday after two suspicious unattended vehicles were spotted near the new US Embassy in Wandsworth.

Wary of the recent terror attack on London Bridge on Saturday, the police reportedly used disposal robots to carry out the controlled explosion to nullify ‘threat’ — if any — close to the new unopened US Embasy at Ponton Road in Wandsworth, south-west London.

Confirming the operation, Metropolitan Police‏ released a statement on the micro blogging site Twitter assured that the incident was not ‘terror related’.

“The incident in Ponton Road, Wandsworth has been stood down. This was not terrorism related,” tweeted Metropolitan Police‏.

The development comes on the footnote of the terror attack that resulted in killing of seven people and injuring 48 others.

UK has been rocked by multiple terror attacks in the past three months — car and knife attack on Westminster Bridge in March and the Manchester bombing on May 22 in which 22 people were killed.