A blast hit the premises of the United States embassy in Ukraine’s capital Kiev in the wee hours of Thursday morning, Kiev police said . No casualties have been reported so far. The incident happened at around 12.05 am when an unknown assailant threw an explosive device into the US embassy.

“Investigators found that an unknown person threw an explosive device on the territory of the diplomatic mission,” the Ukrainian police said.

The whole area was immediately cordoned off and a rapid response unit was dispatched to the embassy premises.

Police said they are treating the incident as a suspected terror attack.

“The explosion on the territory of the US embassy in Kiev is treated as an act of terrorism,” a spokesperson for Kiev’s police, Oksana Blischik, wrote on her Facebook page.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)