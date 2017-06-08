A shocking incident of hate rant and racism against an Indian employee at a US department store, Sears, in New Brunswick, New Jersey was recently reported.

The entire incident was recorded by on camera by an alert citizen present in the store. In the video, a woman can be seen making racist comments against an Indian employee and a Latino family, who she assumes are of Indian descent.

The accused woman can be heard in the video saying, “Send them back to their own country.” According the people present in the store the accused woman was unhappy because the Latino family was using the coupons to pay the bill and therefore others had to wait for long.

Some other people present in the store said that it took more than 20 minutes to process the payment through the coupons.

In the video the accused woman can be heard saying, “You got an Indian waiting on an Indian, that’s what it is.” To this remark someone replied that they are not Indian. Enraged the accused says, “I don’t know what the hell they are.”

Recently, this video of the hate rant has gone viral on the internet and is facing strong criticism across the globe.