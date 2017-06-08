Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry’s was addressing a Washington-based think tank audience where he mentioned that Pakistan is not a safe haven for terrorist and Pakistan does not breed terror.



These remarks by the Pakistani diplomat made the audience burst into laughter. Aizaz Ahmad during his speech also mentioned that Taliban leader Mullah Omar, who reportedly died in a hospital in Karachi, never left Afghanistan to visit Pakistan gave the audience a second round of laughter session.



Angry with the response of the audience, Aizaz Ahmad finally asked “What is so funny about it?”

Osama Bin Laden, the founder and head of the Islamist group Al-Qaeda, was killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, by United States Navy SEALs of the U.S. Naval Special Warfare Development Group The operation, code-named Operation Neptune Spear.