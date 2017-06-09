UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign as exit polls from the snap general election has indicated that her ruling Conservative Party will lose their overall majority in Parliament.

“The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. The mandate she’s got is lost votes, lost Conservatives seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence,” said Corbyn, who held his seat after winning more than 73 per cent of the vote in his constituency.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country,” Efe quoted him as saying late Thursday.

Exit polls carried out by three television stations — BBC, ITV, Sky News — indicated that the Conservative Party will get 314 seats in Parliament, falling short of the majority they currently hold.

With more than 400 seats now declared out of the 650 constituencies, the Conservatives are projected to get 316 seats, Labour 265 and the Scottish National Party 34, reports BBC.

The pound also fell sharply in value.

Counting of millions of votes started soon after voting ended at 10 p.m (local time) on Thursday.

Final results are expected by Friday afternoon.

A total of 650 Westminster MPs will be elected, with about 46.9 million people were registered to vote.

To form a majority in the House of Commons, one party must win 326 seats.