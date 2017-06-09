Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met China’s President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Astana.

“Got the opportunity to meet you (Xi Jinping) again during SCO Summit, grateful to you for your efforts and support for India’s SCO membership,” PM Modi said.

The two leaders met for the first time in nearly after eight months.

PM Modi is expected to raise issues that have hampered India-China ties, including Beijing’s consistent blocking New Delhi’s efforts to put sanctions on the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China’s opposition to India’s membership into the elite Nuclear Suppliers Group or NSG.

Despite the differences between the two nations, it is expected that PM Modi and Xi Jinping would try to initiate a dialogue. The leaders would also stress on the need for regular interactions.

Earlier, PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif exchanged pleasantries amid frosty bilateral ties.

After participating in the summit on Friday, PM Modi will also attend the World Exposition hosted by Kazakhstan, before returning to India.