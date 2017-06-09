North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw Thursday’s successful launches of several anti-ship cruise missiles from the country’s south-eastern coast, state media reported on Friday.

Pyongyang conducted its latest test of new ground-to-sea projectiles developed by the National Academy of Defense Sciences ‘capable of striking’ any enemy fleets ‘at will’, Efe news reported.

The test was intended to ‘verify the combat application efficiency of the overall weapon system, ’the KCNA news agency reported.

“At the observation post, Kim Jong-un learned about the tactical and engineering data of the rocket and ordered the start of its test-fire,” KCNA reported, adding that the missiles ‘accurately’ detected and hit the simulated ship in the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

Pyongyang fired multiple short-range missiles from the town of Wonsan on Thursday, which flew at a maximum height of 2 km and travelled about 200 km before falling into the Sea of Japan.

The North Korean regime said that ‘reliability of operation of the launching and controlling systems’ was confirmed through the test, by checking the launching pad vehicle’s mobility characteristics and ‘rapid firing preparation.’

Unlike previous tests, the Thursday’s test did not violate the UN sanctions against Pyongyang, which only prohibit launches of ballistic missiles.

Thursday’s test was North Korea’s 10th missile test so far this year, and took place after the regime tested a mid-range ballistic missile on May 29.