British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party on Friday lost the overall majority in UK polls, thus leading to a hung parliament.

“UK polls end in hung Parliament, PM Theresa May’s Conservative Party loses overall majority,” British media reported.

With 629 results in out of the total 650, the latest party figures are: Conservatives: 42 per cent (up 5); Labour Party 40 per cent (up 10); Liberal Democrats 7 per cent (down 1); Scottish National Party (SNP) 3 per cent (down 2); UK Independent Party 2 per cent (down 11); and Greens Party 2 per cent (down 2), reports the Guardian.

The Conservatives are projected to get 316 seats, Labour 265, the SNP 34 and the Liberal Democrats 13.

According to the BBC, the hung parliament would be a humiliation for Prime Minister May, who chose to call Thursday’s snap general election to try to strengthen her hand in talks with the European Union over Britain’s exit from the 27-nation bloc.

After the result was declared, Theresa May in her speech said, “At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability.”

The UK opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn called for Prime Minister Theresa May to resign.

“The Prime Minister called this election because she wanted a mandate. The mandate she’s got is lost votes, lost Conservatives seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence,” said Corbyn, who held his seat after winning more than 73 per cent of the vote in his constituency.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, actually, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country,” Efe quoted him as saying late Thursday.

The Pound fell down sharply as traders reacted to the early results. Sterling fell as low as $1.27, down about two and a half cents from its level late on Thursday.

Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital said the exit poll was a shock for the financial markets.

“It’s fair to say markets had been a little complacent about this result,” he added.

