Britain today got its first ever female Sikh MP and first turban-wearing MP as the results for the general elections started pouring in. Indian-origin Preet Kaur Gill and Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, both from the Labour Party, will represent Birmingham Edbaston and Slough respectively.

The results in Britain have been celebrated as ‘historic’ with Labour Party doing much better than the Conservatives.

Gill won Birmingham Edbaston seat by 24,124 votes and Dhesi won a huge majority of 16,998.

BREAKING: UK gets its 1st Sikh woman MP, Preet Gill in Edgbaston. Victory for Sikh representation in the UK Parliament! @Preet4Edgbaston pic.twitter.com/zczN7qitHm — Harjinder S Kukreja (@SinghLions) June 9, 2017

“I am delighted I have been given the opportunity to become the next MP for Edgbaston where I was born and raised. I want to engage with the people of Edgbaston and with hard work, passion and determination I think we can achieve great things together,” Gill said.

Dhesi said he was humbled by the people’s support and wanted to serve the town where he was born.

The poll results were hailed as a victory for the Sikh community in UK.