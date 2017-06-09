Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the member countries of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and urged them to combat the menace of terrorism.

“Will have to make coordinated efforts to counter the menace of terrorism,” PM Modi said at the meet.

PM Modi said it is impossible to reach a solution till all make concerted efforts, on radicalization, terrorist recruitment, training and financing issues. He further added that terrorism is one of the chief violators of human rights and values.

Leaders of all member countries including Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were present at the SCO Summit.

PM Modi thanked the SCO members for the inclusion of India into the organisation.

“After 12 years of observership, will get membership of SCO. Want to thank all members for their support,” PM said.

After 12 years of observership, will get membership of SCO. Want to thank all members for their support: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/HtaVCidsBN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 9, 2017

After Indian Prime Minister, it was Pak PM Nawaz Sharif who addressed the SCO Summit.

He congratulated India on joining SCO and said that the organisation gives a shared platform to fight terrorism.

“I congratulate India on joining The Shanghai Cooperation Organization,” Nawaz Sharif said.

“We must leave a legacy of peace for future generations; not toxic harvest of conflict and animosity; let’s create shared spaces for all,” he added.