US President Donald Trump has claimed “total and complete vindication” a day after former FBI Director James Comey testified on Capitol Hill regarding alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump also called Comey a “leaker” in a tweet on Friday morning. He wrote: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication… and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”

In his testimony on Thursday, Comey said Trump was never an explicit subject of the Russia probe, CNN reported.

But he also said the President’s private comments urging him to drop the probe into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn led him to tell his Justice Department colleagues that they needed to be careful.

Comey disclosed that he provided the content of memos regarding meetings between himself and the President to a friend, who then disseminated the information to the media.

Trump’s lawyer insisted that it was Comey who lied when he detailed conversations between himself and Trump, raising the suggestion that Comey committed perjury while testifying under oath.