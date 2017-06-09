A bomb blast was reported in Musayyib, south of Baghdad, on Friday. In this explosion at least 20 were killed and more than 30 people were injured.

According to the initial investigation by the security agencies, a suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in Musayyib.

Stalls and nearby cars were also damaged in the bombing.

The wounded were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and some of the injured were reportedly in a very serious and critical condition.

The Islamic State terror group claimed the attacks in a statement on its Amaq website and said the operations were aimed against Shia groups in Karbala and Musayyib.

IS has carried out dozens of deadly suicide bombings targeting civilians during the holy month of Ramzan.