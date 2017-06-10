Leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned all forms of terrorism, according to a statement released here on Friday.

A statement on jointly fighting international terrorism by top leaders of SCO members was released after the conclusion of the 17th SCO summit in Astana.

The SCO leaders stressed the core coordination role of the United Nations and its Security Council in the fight against international terrorism and in international anti-terrorism cooperation, saying the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as norms of international laws, should be strictly observed.

The SCO members stand firmly against linking terrorism with any religion, and condemn all intolerant, discriminatory and violent activities against Christian, Islamic and other religious people, said the document.

The leaders warned against the propaganda and instigation of terrorism and extremism through the Internet, as well as the recruitment activity for such purposes, calling for comprehensive measures to combat the spread of terrorist and extremist thoughts.

They emphasized the importance of taking joint actions against armed terrorists who have participated in international terrorist groups’ activities and returned to the SCO countries.

The SCO leaders held that global security threats are rising, as activities of terrorist organisations are becoming more rampant, adding that the SCO region is facing more severe situation.

The SCO leaders reiterated the prohibition against undermining state sovereignty, equality and territorial integrity, the prohibition against intervening in domestic affairs, saying that there is no tolerance for using terrorist or extremist groups for political or geopolitical purposes.

The SCO leaders reiterated to jointly fight all types of terrorist and extremist organisations listed by any SCO member.