US President Donald Trump is expected to reveal his administration’s new policy toward Cuba during a speech in Miami next week, the media reported.

Trump is due to roll back portions of the policies laid down by former President Barack Obama to soften relations with Cuba.

Two US officials with knowledge of the development told CNN on Friday that Trump is likely to blast the Cuban government for human rights abuses and impose sanctions on officials suspected of carrying out the repression of dissidents.

The Obama administration’s changes were viewed as a significant relaxation of tensions between US and Cuba since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution.

During his time in office, Obama exchanged prisoners with the Cuban government, re-established diplomatic relations with Havana and became the first US President since 1928 to visit Cuba.

In January, Cuban President Raul Castro said his government wished “to pursue a respectful dialogue and cooperation on topics of common interest with the new government of President Donald Trump.”

White House press secretary Sean Spicer indicated in February that a tougher posture toward Cuba could be in the works.