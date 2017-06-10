Three Afghan civilians were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a mosque in Paktia province, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

“The shooting took place at the mosque in provincial capital Gardez city at round 8.45 p.m., during Tarawih prayers,” the ministry said in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility yet for the incident, reports Xinhua news agency.

The attack came as Afghans celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by abstaining from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Muslims offer the Tarawih prayers only during month of Ramadan.