Iranian authorities arrested another seven persons linked to the two deadly terror attacks in the capital Tehran earlier this week which killed 17 people, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made in Alborz province’s Fardis town, reports Xinhua news agency.

The seven persons were affiliated to terrorist groups, the police added.

On Friday, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said since the attack on Wednesday security forces have arrested 41 individuals linked to the Islamic State (IS) in Tehran, Kermanshah, Kurdistan and West Azarbaijan provinces.

The two simultaneous attacks were carried out by IS militants in Iran’s Majlis (parliament) and the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic republic Ayatollah Khomeini.

Six attackers were killed by Iran’s security forces.