At least 4 people were reportedly killed as a shooter opens fire at by-passers near Moscow on Saturday, reports RT.

The incident took place when an unknown man locked himself in his house in village of Kratovo, southeast of Moscow and opened fire on random by-passers in which four people lost lives succumbing to bullet injuries, reports local media.

The gunman used a hunting rifle to launch attack on unwarranted people outside his home.

Reportedly several others suffered injuries have been rushed to a local hospital Zhukovsky to recieve medial assistance.

The Special Forces from the Russian National Guard have cordoned off the area.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)