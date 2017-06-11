The London Bridge terrorists tried to hire a 7.5-tonne lorry online on the morning of their attack but failed to pay, police revealed Saturday.

According to the most detailed investigation report revealed by Scotland Yard so far, the payment by the gang’s leader, Khuram Butt, failed to go through and the three men had to hire a smaller van instead. They loaded the van with bags of gravel and several chairs, probably to make it heavier so it could be a more effective battering ram, Xinhua reported.

The three men drove the van into central London last Saturday night, running down pedestrians on the pavement of the bridge, three of who died. Then they jumped out, stabbing people with ceramic knives tied to their wrists, killing five people.

Police said the weapons were possibly chosen to prevent them being picked up by metal detectors.

Police also found the attackers had hired a flat at Barking, south London, as the safe house for them to prepare the attack, in which petrol bombs have been found.

So far, 282 witnesses from 19 countries have been questioned but police still want more people to offer information and help them understand what happened before the terrorist acts.

People in London are being urged to visit the capital’s bars and restaurants on Saturday night, one week on from the London Bridge and Borough Market attack, in a show of ‘unity and resilience’.

Restaurants will donate money from a chosen dish, and pubs and bars will ask for donations of the price of a drink. All money raised will go to the British Red Cross UK Solidarity Fund, to help victims of terror attacks and their families anywhere in Britain.