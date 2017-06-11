A car crashed against a wall at around 9 pm in front of the Amsterdam Central Station on Saturday injuring eight people, Amsterdam police said.

The driver of the car was arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. His car is being investigated. The area in front of the station was sealed after the incident. Of the eight injured people, two have been taken to the hospital, Xinhua reported.

Witnesses described the scene as ‘horrifying’.

According to the statement by the Amsterdam police, the car was parked at a place where that was not allowed, after which police officers told the car driver about his obstruction.

The car driver then drove away with high speed across the Stationsplein square in front of the station, hitting several people and crashing to the subway entrance wall.

This comes exactly a week after the terrorists’ rammed a white van onto pedestrians on London Bridge. The three attackers later abandoned the van and went to the nearby Borough Market and began a stabbing spree.

Police said the three men — Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba — had driven up and down London Bridge twice before carrying out the attack, in what appeared as a dry run.