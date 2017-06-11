Police launched raids in Pakistan’s Karachi city against the sale of toy guns, a day after the Sindh province imposed a ban on sale for two months, the media reported.

The raids were carried out on Saturday in Bolton Market and Chakiwara and thousands of toy guns were seized, Dawn news reported.

Twenty-two shopkeepers and traders of toy guns were also arrested, a senior police official said.

According to the official, the police had received reports that such toy guns were being used by street criminals to carry out crimes.

“Besides, with Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, the sale of toy guns tends to increase manifold and mostly children buy and play with them. This sometimes leads to their eyes getting hurt accidentally. Thus, toy guns have become a public nuisance,” Dawn news quoted the official as saying.