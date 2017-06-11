A bizarre incident has come to light from Wiltshire, England. During a raid by the police three men were arrested who later admitted their role in producing cannabis on a very large scale from an underground nuclear bunker.

The three men have been identified as Martin Fillery 45, Plamen Nguyen 27 and Ross Winter 30. Wiltshire police discovered more than 4,000 cannabis plants during a midnight raid on RGHQ Chilmark.

The underground nuclear bunker was constructed in the 1980s to protect people in the event of a nuclear attack during the Cold War.

The accused bypassed mains electricity into the site, bootlegging approximately £250,000 worth of electricity. The police have claimed that the ‘weed factory’ is capable of producing £2m worth of drugs a year.

The accused were produced in a court on Friday and the final sentence in this case will be announced on 11 August this year.