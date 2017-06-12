A- A A+

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday appointed an effective “Deputy Prime Minister” after her election disaster.

Long-time friend Damian Green was made First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office, as the delayed Cabinet reshuffle got underway, Independent reported.

Green was shifted from work and pensions to the new role at the Prime Minister’s side.

Former MP Gavin Barwell was appointed as new chief of staff and Liam Fox will remain as Secretary of State for International Trade.

David Gauke was promoted from Treasury Chief Secretary to be the new Work and Pensions Secretary and David Lidington from Commons Leader to Justice Secretary.

Elizabeth Truss was moved from Justice Secretary to be Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

