Nearly 1,000 people on Sunday took part in a yoga event in Zhenjiang in east China in the run up to the 3rd International Yoga Day.

The event was jointly organised by the Consulate General of India, Shanghai, along with the Zhenjiang Municipal People’s Government.

Zhenjiang, a city in Jiangsu province, became the third city in east China to host a grand curtain raiser ahead of the global yoga day.

“Nearly 1,000 yoga lovers from all over Zhenjiang, including several Indian students from Jiangsu University, participated in the yoga celebrations,” said an official statement.

An Indian teacher conducted the yoga session for the nearly 1,000 practitioners.