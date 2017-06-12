A- A A+

Nearly 1,000 people on Sunday took part in a yoga event in Zhenjiang in east China in the run up to the 3rd International Yoga Day.

The event was jointly organised by the Consulate General of India, Shanghai, along with the Zhenjiang Municipal People’s Government.

Zhenjiang, a city in Jiangsu province, became the third city in east China to host a grand curtain raiser ahead of the global yoga day.

ALSO READ: PM Modi calls on people to make 3rd Yoga Day memorable

“Nearly 1,000 yoga lovers from all over Zhenjiang, including several Indian students from Jiangsu University, participated in the yoga celebrations,” said an official statement.

An Indian teacher conducted the yoga session for the nearly 1,000 practitioners.

First Published | 12 June 2017 6:58 AM
Read News On:

Jiangsu

Yoga session

Yoga techniques

Zhenjiang

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: China: 1,000 take part in 3rd International Yoga Day event

(Latest News in English from Newsx)