Soon after a newspaper claimed a possible postponement in the US President Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain, a 10 Downing Street spokesperson on Sunday clarified that there is no change in plans in Trump’s arrival.

A report in the Guardian claimed that Trump has told British Prime Minister Theresa May in a phone call that he does not want to go ahead with a state visit to Britain until the British public supports him coming — citing a Downing Street adviser who was in the room.

“We aren’t going to comment on speculation about the contents of private phone conversations. The Queen extended an invitation to President Trump to visit the UK and there is no change to those plans,” Xinhua quoted the Downing Street spokesperson as saying.

May invited Trump to Britain seven days after his inauguration when she became the first foreign leader to visit him in the White House.