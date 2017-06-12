A member of US President Donald Trump’s personal legal team has said that he is “not going to speculate” on whether the president may order the firing of the special counsel investigating Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

But lawyer Jay Sekulow added that he “can’t imagine the issue is going to arise.”

“I’m not going to speculate on what [Trump] will or will not do” with regard to Robert Mueller, the special counsel leading the FBI’s Russia probe, ABC News quoted Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos as saying on Sunday.

“Right now the role of the president is to govern the United States of America. He’s going to do that. He’s going to leave anything else to the lawyers. But I can’t imagine that that issue is going to arise” with Mueller, Sekulow said.

Trump had lashed out at the investigation on Twitter, calling it the “single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!”

“That’s a decision that the president will make in consultation with his chief lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, and that the president said he’ll address next week,” he said.

Sekulow also claimed that Comey’s testimony to Congress on Thursday was reviewed in advance by special counsel Mueller.