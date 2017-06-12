Twenty-six more bodies were found on Sunday from the missing Myanmar military plane believed to have crashed, bringing the total number of bodies recovered to 59.

Citing Myanmar News Agency, Xinhua reported on Monday that the recovered 59 bodies include 26 males, 23 females, nine children and one unidentified.

Of them, three are military officers and two are soldiers, the report cited a statement from the commander in chief’s office as saying.

Weather improved on Sunday, making it possible for the search to continue at the sea off the southern coast of Myanmar, covering Maungmakan beach area and Launglonbot Island.

Nine naval vessels, five aircrafts and two helicopters of the Air Force as well as local vessels were mobilised.

The recovered remains were sent to a military hospital for forensic examination.