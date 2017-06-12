The two Chinese nationals abducted from Quetta last month and later killed were involved in “preaching” instead of business activities — the declared purpose for their visit to Pakistan, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was informed in a high level meeting, a media report said.

Lee Zing Yang, 24, and Meng Li Si, 26, were abducted from Jinnah Town Quetta on May 24 and later murdered by the militant Islamic State.

It was not immediately clear what the interior ministry suspected them of ‘preaching’, Dawn reported.

The interior ministry confirmed the two Chinese had been killed but it was not clear if their bodies have been found.

The Interior Minister has also ordered an initial review, followed by regulation and the streamlining of the visa process to avoid the misuse of business visas by foreign nationals.

The Interior Minister was told that the two Chinese had gone to Quetta and were engaged in preaching under the garb of learning Urdu from a Korean national, Juan Won Seo, who is the owner of ARK Info Tech.

The Minister was informed that the two were part of a group of Chinese citizens who obtained business visas from the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing and entered Pakistan.

Nisar expressed his displeasure at the laxity often shown in granting visas by Pakistani missions abroad. He directed all Pakistani missions to undertake proper scrutiny of visa application forms and acquire all necessary details before exercising their powers, Dawn reported.

At present, Chinese citizens are able to obtain visas faster than other nationals, and for longer periods when their work relates to CPEC projects.

He also called for a data bank of Chinese nationals present in the country to be maintained.

This data bank, to be prepared by National Database Registration Authority (Nadra), should be shared with all security agencies, ordered the minister in the meeting, which was attended by the secretary interior, advocate general, director general of immigration and passports, the deputy chairman Nadra and others.

The minister also said that ensuring the security of foreign nationals is a shared responsibility and that the Pakistani government was doing its bit to secure foreigners.

However, he was quick to point out that the visitors held some responsibility as well, and should inform local authorities about their movements and activities.

The Minister observed that it is “highly unfortunate that a misuse of the terms of business visa contributed to the unfortunate abduction and subsequent murder of two innocent Chinese”.

Last Thursday, the Islamic State militant group said it was responsible for the killing of the two Chinese language teachers. The killings come at a time when Beijing is focusing its massive One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project, especially the CPEC, which has drawn many Chinese to the country.