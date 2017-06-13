After months of silence on his plan to defeat the Islamic State (IS) terrorists group, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would hold a press conference on the counter-IS campaign in two weeks.

“We have had tremendous success against IS in our fight in the Middle East, where we are doing very, very well,” Xinhua quoted Trump as saying during a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

“We are gonna be having a news conference in two weeks on that fight, and you will see numbers that you would not have believed. And frankly, if you look back to even six months ago, you wouldn’t have believed it was possible,” said Trump.

It remained unclear whether the press conference, if there will be one in two weeks, will focus on Trump’s plan to defeat IS or simply the “success” against it.

During the presidential campaign, Trump said he would instruct the Pentagon to submit to him within 30 days “a plan for soundly and quickly defeating IS.”

Though the Pentagon sent a preliminary plan to defeat IS late February, Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said then that the plan was a framework for a broader plan and the details of the draft were kept secret.