British Prime Minister Theresa May met her backbench MPs at Westminster on Monday night and told them she took the blame for the Conservative’s poor showing in last week’s general election.

Addressing the Conservative’s 1922 committee, May told the politicians: “I got us into this mess, and I’m going to get us out of it.”

As she spoke at the private meeting, party managers continued talks with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of Northern Ireland about its 10 MPs working with her 318 Conservative group of MPs to give them a majority in the House of Commons, Xinhua reported.

MPs from all parties are due to gather at Westminster on Tuesday to vote on whether John Bercow should remain as Speaker of the House of Commons.

That had been scheduled to lead to a state opening of the new session of parliament next month when Queen Elizabeth II outlines the proposals May’s government intend to put forward.