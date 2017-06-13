Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has called for more terror attacks during the holy month of Ramadan by sending an audio message using secretive messaging app Telegram.

The audio message distributed on Monday was reportedly issued by IS official spokesman Abi al-Hassan al-Muhajer, the Mirror reported on Tuesday.

The message praised the attack in the Iranian capital last week when suicide bombers and gunmen left 17 people dead after targeting the parliament building and a mausoleum in Tehran.

“O lions of Mosul, Raqqa, and Tal Afar, God bless those pure arms and bright faces, charge against the rejectionists and the apostates and fight them with the strength of one man,” al-Muhajer was quoted as saying.

“To the brethren of faith and belief in Europe, America, Russia, Australia, and others. Your brothers in your land have done well so take them as role models and do as they have done.”

Telegram Messenger has become a favoured tool of terrorists to disseminate propaganda due to its impenetrable security.