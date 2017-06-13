A German policewoman has been severely injured on Tuesday in a shooting at a subway station in a suburb of Munich.

The incident that took place at the Unterfoehring subway station at a time when police were conducting a routine check, a Munich police spokesperson told a media house.

He further revealed that several shots were fired as police ordered passengers to desert the subway station immediately.

Sources revealed that German police arrested one person in connection with the suburban shooting.

While the circumstances are still unclear, a Bavarian state radio revealed that police have confirmed the shooting was not a terrorist incident.