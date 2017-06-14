Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, along with a university professor, has initiated the establishment of a code of ethics that would prevent professors from expressing political opinions in universities.

The move has attracted criticism from politicians, including Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and unions like the Committee of University Heads and the National Union of Israeli students, Times of Israel reported on Tuesday.

The Union had even threatened to have students go on strike if the code comes to pass, marking an escalation since the contents of the document were reported on last week.

In the wake of this threat, Bennett needs the support of Israel’s Council for Higher Education and the national governing body for academic institutes.

According to Haaretz daily, it appears that Bennett will not have a majority of the votes to get the code implemented in colleges.