A- A A+

A massive fire engulfed a 24-storey apartment building at Latimer Road in West London, England on Wednesday. As per the London Fire Brigade, around 40 fire engines and 200 firemen are at the spot trying to douse the flames.

There are no reports of casualties yet, but the firefighters have initiated the evacuation process as several people are feared trapped inside the structure.

As the residents of the building continue to be evacuated, several of them are being treated for the injuries they have suffered.

ALSO READ: UK, US governments deny Donald Trump’s state visit being delayed

The sphere of fire is so immense that there is a growing fear that the building might collapse any moment.

 

Lancaster West Estate tower block’s second floor caught fire in the wee hours and the fire grew rapidly and swept over the entire building.

Reportedly, the fire started at around 1:15 AM (GMT) and almost the entire building was ablaze within 2 hours.

 

The tower block was built in the 1970s as part of the Lancaster West Estate project near Notting Hill.

 

(Further details awaited…)

First Published | 14 June 2017 8:52 AM
Read News On:

Lancaster West Estate

Latimer Road

London fire

West London

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: London: Massive fire engulfs 24-storey building at Latimer Road

(Latest News in English from Newsx)