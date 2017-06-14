A massive fire engulfed a 24-storey apartment building at Latimer Road in West London, England on Wednesday. As per the London Fire Brigade, around 40 fire engines and 200 firemen are at the spot trying to douse the flames.

There are no reports of casualties yet, but the firefighters have initiated the evacuation process as several people are feared trapped inside the structure.

As the residents of the building continue to be evacuated, several of them are being treated for the injuries they have suffered.

The sphere of fire is so immense that there is a growing fear that the building might collapse any moment.

#Visuals Lancaster West Estate tower block fire: London Fire Brigade says crews at work, fire is from 2nd to top floor of 24- storey building pic.twitter.com/0y3DKf8c0a — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

Lancaster West Estate tower block’s second floor caught fire in the wee hours and the fire grew rapidly and swept over the entire building.

Reportedly, the fire started at around 1:15 AM (GMT) and almost the entire building was ablaze within 2 hours.

#WATCH: Fire engulfs 24-storey tower block in Latimer Road, west London. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the spot. pic.twitter.com/OeRK7P33g9 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 14, 2017

The tower block was built in the 1970s as part of the Lancaster West Estate project near Notting Hill.

(Further details awaited…)