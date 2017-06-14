The death toll in the suicide bombing targeting Taliban fighters in Afghanistan’s Gereshk town on Wednesday rose to 5 while the number of wounded reached 4, sources revealed.

Sources that have confirmed the incident were not able to provide further information on the suicide blast which was planned to target key members of a breakaway Taliban faction.

Earlier, the faction delegated their own leader after the death of Mullah Omar, who was the founder of the faction, followed by the appointment of Mullah Akhtar Mansour.

As per reports, the supporters of Mullah Rasool tried dethroning Mullah Mansour to which he declined to do so.

The faction named Mullah Rasool comprises of hundreds of war fighters which are located in the south and south-easrtern parts of Afghanistan.